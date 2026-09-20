Residents jump from burning apartment fire in Hanover Park

A fire broke out at an apartment building overnight in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Residents from the building say they had to jump from the second and third floors to get to safety as smoke was filling the hallways and coming up through their apartment doors.

The Hanover Fire Department responded to the scene around 1 a.m. near Lake Street and Glendale Terrace.

Some area of the building was damaged, with some windows blown out.

One couple who lives in the building said they didn't feel like there was another choice but to jump out.

"We tried to escape, but the fire, the smoke was really bad on the stairs. So we opened the window and then we live on third floor, and then we just jumped off. I wasn't really wanting to jump off and then the police said 'don't do it' but we just kind of jump off," said Hono MI

No word yet on what caused that fire or how many people are displaced.