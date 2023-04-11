1 person dead, firefighter injured after fire in Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is dead and a firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Hammond, Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The Hammond Fire Department confirmed a person found dead when firefighters arrived at the house, in the 7200 block of Lindberg Avenue, around 4 a.m.

The injured firefighter fell through a floor of the house. Fire officials said the firefighter was pulled by their team from the living room of the home.

The firefighter is being treated for leg burns at Munster Community Hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.