Hackney's on Lake in Glenview closing in September after more than 70 years

Hackney's announced it's closing its Lake Avenue location at the beginning of September after more than 70 years.

In a social media post, the Glenview, Illinois, restaurant owners wrote, "Since 1955, this building has served up Hackneyburgers, French-Fried Onions, and a whole lot of Glenview memories—birthdays, sports banquets, first jobs, meeting friends at the Circle Mar. In early September, well be closing our Lake Avenue location for good."

The restaurant said that the decision wasn't made lightly, and that the 700-seat restaurant made in the 1960s but doesn't anymore.

Instead, the owners said they will focus on "creating an excellent customer experience at our Harms location" at 1241 Harms Road about a mile and a half away. The restaurant has been under renovations, but the owners said they are nearly complete.

"We hope you'll come and celebrate 71 years of great memories over the next month," they wrote. "And that you'll continue to make new memories a mile and a half up the road at our newly refreshed Harms Road bar—same family, same 87 years of history, just a nice, new interior for the next chapter."

The owners did not give an exact date for when the Lake Avenue restaurant will close.