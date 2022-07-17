Watch CBS News
Gunman who opened fire at gathering at South Holland park shot by off-duty police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is hospitalized after he was shot by an off-duty police officer who witnessed a domestic dispute involving a gun in South Holland, Illinois, Saturday evening. 

According to a release from the Village of South Holland, it happened during a gathering at Maicach Park. 

The domestic dispute arose among a man and his current and former girlfriends. 

The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering but then returned and the man started shooting. 

An off-duty officer "from another community" was at the same gathering and returned fire, striking the shooter. 

The man is at a hospital being treated, and no innocent bystanders were harmed, village officials said. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at (708)331-3131, ext. 2. 

