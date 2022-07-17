Gunman who opened fire at gathering at South Holland park shot by off-duty police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is hospitalized after he was shot by an off-duty police officer who witnessed a domestic dispute involving a gun in South Holland, Illinois, Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Village of South Holland, it happened during a gathering at Maicach Park.

The domestic dispute arose among a man and his current and former girlfriends.

The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering but then returned and the man started shooting.

An off-duty officer "from another community" was at the same gathering and returned fire, striking the shooter.

The man is at a hospital being treated, and no innocent bystanders were harmed, village officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at (708)331-3131, ext. 2.