Gun violence prevention expo coming to Chicago this week

Chicago nonprofit Stirdes for Peace is hosting its fourth gun violence prevention expo this week.

The expo brings together community organizations for two days of programming, panel discussions, and a film festival from September 24 to September 26.

The event will be held at the Hilton Chicago, and admission is free.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Jordan Brand executive and author Larry Miller, former Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, and Olympian Tori Franklin are among the leaders attending this year's event.

Strides for Peace is also partnering with leaders from Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York to find out the best practices in their cities.

"Change happens when we get those individuals together," Rubye Lane Strides for Peace director of communication said. "We are seeing across the country that there is a reduction in gun violence, specifically here in Chicago."

Maggie Baczkowski, founder and executive director for Strides for Peace, said discussing gun violence prevention takes many different perspectives, whether it's from trauma care, health workers, police, or other organizations.

"It's okay to have friction in these conversations; there's not one process that works," Baczkowski said. "Having a safe environment where people can really talk about things that are working and not working, you go from friction to inspiration."