Indiana animal sanctuary helps rescue more than 70 guinea pigs from squalid home in Hobart

An animal rescue group in northwest Indiana is helping care for dozens of guinea pigs, many of which are pregnant, after they were rescued from what police said was a squalid home on Tuesday morning.

Hobart police said, shortly before noon on Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Swift Street to assist with an eviction because of a report of aggressive dogs inside the house.

When officers arrived, they "found the home in total squalor," Hobart Police Assistant Chief Nicholas Wardrip said.

Officers rescued 71 guinea pigs, 7 dogs, 2 cats, and 1 rabbit from the house, and police are investigating potential neglect charges.

Erin's Farm NFP, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Hobart, took in the guinea pigs and bunny for emergency care, and the group said all of the females are pregnant, which means many more are on the way.

"Right now, we are evaluating their health and making sure they are getting the nutrition that they need," Erin's Farm said in a post on Facebook. "Luckily, directly after the call to help, we arrived home to find 6 boxes of fresh fruits, greens and veggies outside our front gate that some Angel donated! Perfect timing! So they had fresh greens and veggies to feast on ~ after such a stressful day for them!"

Erin's Farm is seeking donations for their emergency veterinary fund to help cover their expenses.