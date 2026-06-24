Khalil Watson drives in 3 runs, Guardians beat White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings to avoid sweep

Khalil Watson singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for his third RBI of the day, and the Cleveland Guardians survived a ninth-inning collapse to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Wednesday.

In a game delayed by rain at the start for 2 hours, 40 minutes, Watson singled to left off Grant Taylor (2-1) to score automatic runner Petey Halpin from third and help Cleveland tie Chicago for the AL Central lead.

Braden Montgomery and Randal Grichuk homered off majors saves leader Cade Smith with two outs in the ninth to tie it for Chicago. Smith had two of his three blown saves this season in this series.

Shawn Armstrong (2-1) got the final out of the ninth and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee threw six shutout innings, scattering three hits to extend his streak of scoreless innings against the White Sox to 15.

Watson, who hit his first career home run Tuesday night, opened the scoring in the sixth with a two-run, bases-loaded single off Erick Fedde.

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel had his first hit of the season in his second game since returning from a hamstring injury suffered playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, and scored on Montgomery's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Joe Rock walked Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, scoring Halpin.

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Both teams are off Thursday. The Guardians were set to start LHP Joey Cantillo (6-3, 4.05 ERA) at home against Seattle on Friday. The White Sox have yet to announce a starter for their home game Friday against Kansas City.