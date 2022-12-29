Watch CBS News
Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.

Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.

The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.

One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:03 AM

