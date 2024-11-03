Chicago police seek group who burglarized 5 businesses in Loop, West Loop in less than an hour

Group sought in 5 business burglaries in less than an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for three men and a woman who targeted five businesses in less than an hour Saturday morning.

The burglaries happened in the Loop and West Loop.

Police say in each incident, the group broke the front glass window or door, then rummaged through the businesses and took things from inside.

Incident times and locations:



400 block of South Dearborn Street at 4:45 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

200 block of West Van Buren Street at 4:56 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

500 block of South State Street at 4:57 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

600 block of West Randolph Street at 5:13 a.m . (West Loop)

(West Loop) 0-100 block of South State Street at 5:15 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

The burglars are described as three African American males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, multi-colored colored jackets, dark-colored pants, dark-colored ski masks, and gloves, and an African American female wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored ski mask, and gloves.

Police are advising the public:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit

Be aware of this crime and notify nearby businesses

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything, call the police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

If you have any information, please contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.