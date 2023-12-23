Armed group box victims inside their cars, take cellphones in crime spree across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over a dozen people were robbed at gunpoint after being boxed inside their cars during a crime spree across the city this week.

Eight robberies were reported on Monday with another six on Saturday during the overnight hours in the Lincoln Square, Edgewater, Lakeview, West Ridge, Uptown, Horner Park, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Police say a group of six to eight men would drive up in two separate cars and box the victims in their vehicle before getting out and robbing them of their cell phones. They would then return to their vehicles and flee the scene.

Incident locations and times:

5400 block of North Damen Avenue on Dec. 23, at 3:10 a.m.

5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue on Dec. 23, at 3:25 a.m.

4300 block of North Campbell Avenue on Dec. 23, at 3:30 a.m.

4400 block of North Campbell Avenue on Dec. 23, at 3:45 a.m.

3100 block of North Clifton Avenue on Dec. 23, 2023, at 4 a.m.

2900 block of North Clark Street, on Dec. 23, at 4:10 a.m.

6300 block of North Artesian Avenue on Dec. 18, at 1:45 a.m.

2300 block of West Devon Avenue on Dec. 18, at 1:52 a.m.

600 block of North Whipple Street on Dec. 18, at 1:55 a.m.

2700 block of West Rosemont Avenue on Dec. 18, at 2:10 a.m.

4900 block of North Broadway Avenue on Dec. 18, at 2:30 a.m.

4800 block of North Broadway Avenue on Dec. 18, at 2:35 a.m.

6400 block of North Artesian Avenue on Dec.18, at 2:45 a.m.

1200 block of West Winona Avenue on Dec. 18, at 3:36 a.m.

The group was described as African American males between 17 and 25 years of age, wearing black bandana-like face coverings, black hooded sweatshirts, black footwear and armed with handguns.

They were driving in a 2021 White Kia Seltos with plate number EH58247 and a 2015 Purple Hyundai with plate number DX86882. Both vehicles are reported stolen.

What you can do:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 911 and remain on the scene when possible.

When driving in traffic, leave space between vehicles and do not pull up directly on other vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263