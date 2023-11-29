Watch CBS News
Groundbreaking held for new Hollywood Casino in Aurora

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Wednesday in the new home of Hollywood Casino in Aurora.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and other officials gathered for the occasion. The new casino is adjacent to Chicago Premium Outlets off the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

state-and-city-officials.jpg
Julie Embling / Laughlin Constable Public Relations

The new facility will have a 200-room hotel, 1,200 gaming positions, and 10,000 feet of event space.

Hollywood Casino Aurora is moving from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993.

The new site on Farnsworth Avenue was most recently occupied by two hotels and a car dealership.

The new casino project will cost $360 million, and is expected to wrap by mid-2025.

November 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

