Aurora City Council votes 12-0 in favor of Hollywood Casino relocation; some residents furious

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora City Council voted 12-0 Tuesday evening to green-light a move by the Hollywood Casino from the riverfront to a location closer to the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway.

Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora will move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 – to a site closer to the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), across from the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.

The city-owned site on Farnsworth Avenue was most recently occupied by two hotels and a car dealership. Owner PENN Entertainment would take over ownership of that site in a swap for the current casino property – which the City of Aurora would take over.

The plan calls for the old casino to be torn down and the site to be made ready for development. The City of Aurora would also take ownership of the casino barking garage.

PENN Entertainment would also take over land immediately west of the Farnsworth Avenue site, which is currently occupied by the C-Club and Gaslite Manor Banquets. These businesses both face Church Road.



The $360 million plan includes a $50 million bond issuance by the city, which would be repaid not from general taxpayer funds, but from increased property taxes received from the new site. If property taxes are not enough to cover payment in a given year, PENN said it would make up the difference, the city said.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the use of city bonds to make the project happen is a subject of controversy. Many community members were upset about that part of the plan, and made it known at a City Council meeting.

This was despite the city claiming taxpayers won't be on the hook.

A handful of opponents had to be removed from the meeting. One man was seen storming through a hearing room, rhythmically chanting, "F**k you, f**k you," and then saying: "Unions – I love you guys. We want to give you jobs – but not to this joker," as someone else called on him to "respect the mayor."

The proposed new casino would have 900 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, spa. bars, and restaurants in addition to a 200-room hotel.