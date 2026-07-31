New green infrastructure push brings solar panels, public EV charging station to South Side of Chicago

A clean energy initiative on the South Side of Chicago is increasing access to solar energy and electric vehicle charging stations, and community members say it's making a difference.

A place to sit and charge your phone or computer in the middle of one South Side community center is one example of the new green infrastructure being installed on the South Side, making clean energy more accessible and visible.

XS Tennis Village in the Washington Park neighborhood features solar-powered workstations that allow people to power phones and computers near the outdoor tennis courts.

"It's been great for parents who show up to watch their kids compete," said XS Tennis coach Yazid Benchegra. "Obviously clean energy is the future, and we are so glad to have such a useful tool."

The solar-powered charging stations are part of a larger clean energy initiative led by ComEd.

"Anyone in the community can have a space here to sit and work or study," said Cristina Botero, who she leads Beneficial Electrification for ComEd.

Botero said ComEd is focusing on specific areas like the city's South Side for a reason.

"We know that, historically, these communities have suffered the most from the impacts of climate change," she said.

They have seven solar charging sites like these across the South Side.

The Bronzeville Community Microgrid uses a series of solar panels to power 1,000 homes and businesses, as well as the local police and fire stations.

"The community can isolate itself from the grid if they need to; for example, if there's a big storm. So, it can bring resilience to the community," Botero said.

The initiative also includes a public curbside charger for electric vehicles.

The goal is to address electric vehicle ownership barriers for drivers who don't have private or off-street garage parking, increasing charging options in neighborhoods where there aren't many.

"Equity areas are areas where there is not enough public charging for customers, and furthermore many of our low-income customers live in rental properties they don't own, so they don't have access to private charging," Botero said. "That, I would say, has been our key success so far, and continues being our focus, is equity access to all of these clean energy solutions."

Benchegra said he hopes initiatives like this "start encouraging the community to start pushing a little bit more for clean energy."Ne