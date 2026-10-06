Burglars target 5 businesses on same block in Greater Grand Crossing

Burglars targeted at least five businesses on the same block in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Monday morning.

In a community alert, Chicago police said the burglaries were reported in the 200 and 500 blocks of 75th Street just after 4 a.m.

In each incident, police said two people broke the business's front glass window. In at least three of the reported break-ins, the pair stole a cash register before leaving the scene.

Three businesses in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, the 4600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, were also listed in the community alert. The incidents in Bronzeville were reported between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported at any of the businesses.

No arrests have been made.

Alderman William Hall called an "Emergency 75th Street Business" meeting for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in response to the string of burglaries.

Hall said the meeting, at Soul Vegetarian East, will focus on "security, accountability, and immediate solutions."

"Our businesses are the backbone of 75th Street," Hall said in a written statement. "When they are hit, we respond. When they need answers, we get the right people in the room. And when there is work to be done, we do it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Property Crime Detectives at 312-747-8384 and Area Two Property Crime Detectives at 312-747-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com with reference # 26-CWP-027.