Dog owners say gravel in Hamlin Park's new dog area is hurting their pets

The newly renovated dog area at Hamlin Park on Chicago's North Side is under scrutiny after several owners say their dogs suffered painful paw injuries from loose gravel.

The Chicago Park District said the redesign was intended to improve accessibility and drainage, and that safety is their top priority. But the frustrated owners say it's doing the opposite.

While Charlie pawed at the fence at Hamlin Park's Dog Friendly area, itching to get in, his owner Harry Kroll said it's a "no," at least for now.

"He's distressed and confused because he wants to go in but he doesn't understand why I won't let him go in," Kroll said.

What was supposed to be an upgrade has become a source of frustration.

"They really shouldn't bring their dogs here until there is a change made," Kroll said.

Since the park reopened several owners said their dogs – including Charlie – have suffered cuts and torn paw pads they believe are linked to the park's new surface. Loose pea gravel spills out of the drainage areas and onto the asphalt.

"We noticed all four [paws] had rips in the paw pads and they were all bleeding, some worse than others, but he was in a lot of discomfort," Kroll said.

Charlie has healed now, weeks later, but Kroll said at least five other neighbors said their dogs have been hurt too, and shared photos with him.

"So when a dog is running and stops, or turns, ad there is a piece of gravel below his paw, there is nowhere for that gravel to go and it so it cuts its paw," he said.

Veterinarian Dr. Jay Whitte said he sees pad injuries regularly, and stressed that active dogs may keep playing even after they've been hurt by that type of material.

"My guess is they're so excited to be playing with the other dogs that they're ignoring the fact their feet are hurting until we have some bloody feet and they'll keep playing because they're having a blast," he said.

In a statement, the Chicago Park District said the renovation replaced the old all-gravel surface with a combination of asphalt and pea gravel, which they said is standard use for dog parks across the Chicago area. They said the goal of the renovation is to improve drainage and durability.

Kroll hopes sharing Charlie's story will prevent other dogs from getting hurt.

The Hamlin Park Advisory Council, a volunteer group that raises money for the park, organized a volunteer clean-up and installed three brooms to sweep up the gravel.

The Park District has not announced any design changes yet but has scheduled a meeting to address neighbors' concerns.