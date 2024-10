Fire breaks out in park in southwest Chicago suburbs

Fire breaks out in park in southwest Chicago suburbs

Fire breaks out in park in southwest Chicago suburbs

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A major grass fire broke out in southwest suburban Orland Hills Wednesday afternoon.

The fire created a lot of smoke in Kelly Park, near 167th Street and Haven Avenue alongside Lake Lorin.

Several firefighters sprayed the fire and put out the flames quickly.

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.