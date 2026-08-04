Gov. JB Pritzker signs bills protecting consumers from unfair home and auto insurance premiums and rate hikes

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a pair of bills Tuesday protecting consumers in the state from unfair home and auto insurance rates.

"Nowadays some businesses are finding ever more creative ways to extract money from everyday people," Pritzker said at the signing ceremony. "Companies can dress it up in financial jargon, but Illinois families are too regularly getting taken advantage of."

One of the bills signed today requires companies to give 60 days' notice before homeowners insurance renewal premiums rise over 10%. The other focuses on car insurance rates, and allows state regulators to review, audit and challenge what they deem excessive hikes or unfairly discriminatory practices.

The auto insurance bill was championed by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who said in a statement, "For too long, Illinois drivers have been at the mercy of insurance companies – forced to accept steep insurance rate increases with virtually no oversight and no recourse. Today, we level the playing field for consumers."

The Illinois Insurance Association, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies issued a statement after the bills were signed, warning that "Illinois residents should be prepared for the potential impact of these new laws: higher home and auto insurance costs and fewer options for coverage."