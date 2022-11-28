Watch CBS News
Local News

First gold coins of the season dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles

/ CBS Chicago

First gold coins of the season dropped in Coins dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles
First gold coins of the season dropped in Coins dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first gold coins of the season were dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles.

The first gold coins have been deposited. One was a one-ounce gold American Buffalo coin that is valued at $2,000.

Someone slipped it into a kettle outside of a Jewel-Osco in Batavia. The second is a one-ounce gold Standing Liberty coin, also valued at $2,000. It was dropped inside a kettle at a Starbucks 9 miles away in Geneva. 

Gold and silver coins donated to the salvation Army Red Kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.