First gold coins of the season dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first gold coins of the season were dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles.
The first gold coins have been deposited. One was a one-ounce gold American Buffalo coin that is valued at $2,000.
Someone slipped it into a kettle outside of a Jewel-Osco in Batavia. The second is a one-ounce gold Standing Liberty coin, also valued at $2,000. It was dropped inside a kettle at a Starbucks 9 miles away in Geneva.
Gold and silver coins donated to the salvation Army Red Kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving.
