Family creates GoFundMe for tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a tow truck driver who was shot and killed on the city's Near West Side Sunday night has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and other expenses.

"With heavy and broken hearts, we have created this fundraiser in memory and support of the remarkable man my father, Hector "Tow Daddy" Negron, was," Jonny Negron wrote on the site Wednesday. "He was a fantastic father to all of his children, as well as a beloved son."

Hector Negron, 49, was caught between two shooters in cars who were shooting at each other, and he was struck in the armpit – causing him to crash on Fulton Street near Damen Avenue.

He had just started his job with ASAP Towing a couple of weeks ago but had been in the towing business in Chicago for decades and was well-liked by everyone, according to Edwin Rivera of ASAP Towing.

Hector leaves behind five children and seven grandchildren.