Over $62,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

Over $61,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs after a devastating murder-suicide in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

A mom was found dead last week, along with her young children, husband and mother-in-law.

More than $62,000 have been donated on a GoFundMe. Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs for Vera Kisliak, 4-year-old Amilia and 7-year-old Vivian.

Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.

Court documents show Kisliak had a protection order against her husband due to domestic battery at the time of her death.