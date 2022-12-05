Watch CBS News
Local News

Over $62,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

/ CBS Chicago

Over $61,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
Over $61,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs after a devastating murder-suicide in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

A mom was found dead last week, along with her young children, husband and mother-in-law.

snapshot-8.jpg

More than $62,000 have been donated on a GoFundMe. Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs for Vera Kisliak, 4-year-old Amilia and 7-year-old Vivian.

Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.

Court documents show Kisliak had a protection order against her husband due to domestic battery at the time of her death.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 7:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.