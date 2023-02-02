Glenview man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl as she exited school bus
GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A Glenview man is facing charges after attempting to kidnap a girl who was exiting a school bus on Monday.
Pratib Ranjit, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Glenview police said around 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane for a report of an attempted kidnapping.
Preliminary investigation revealed the girl got off a school bus when Ranjit grabbed her, and they fell to the ground.
The girl struck him and he fled the scene, police said.
Ranjit was last seen entering an SUV-style vehicle and fleeing south on Milwaukee Avenue.
The girl was not injured. Police did not specify her age.
He will attend a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.