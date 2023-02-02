Glenview man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl as she exited school bus

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A Glenview man is facing charges after attempting to kidnap a girl who was exiting a school bus on Monday.

Pratib Ranjit, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

Glenview police said around 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Preliminary investigation revealed the girl got off a school bus when Ranjit grabbed her, and they fell to the ground.

The girl struck him and he fled the scene, police said.

Ranjit was last seen entering an SUV-style vehicle and fleeing south on Milwaukee Avenue.

The girl was not injured. Police did not specify her age.

He will attend a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse.