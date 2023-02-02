Watch CBS News
Local News

Glenview man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl as she exited school bus

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A Glenview man is facing charges after attempting to kidnap a girl who was exiting a school bus on Monday.

Pratib Ranjit, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

Glenview police said around 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Preliminary investigation revealed the girl got off a school bus when Ranjit grabbed her, and they fell to the ground.

The girl struck him and he fled the scene, police said.

Ranjit was last seen entering an SUV-style vehicle and fleeing south on Milwaukee Avenue.

The girl was not injured. Police did not specify her age.

He will attend a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.