Police search for man who grabbed girl as she got off school bus in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Glenview were searching late Monday for a man who tried to kidnap a school-age girl right as she got off a school bus.

At 3:41 p.m., Glenview police were called to Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane, after they learned the girl got off the school bus and an unknown man grabbed her, police said.

The girl and the man both fell to the ground, police said. The girl hit the man, and he ran away, police said.

The man was last seen getting into a sport-utility vehicle and fleeing southeast on Milwaukee Avenue.

Police did not specify the girl's age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.