Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for man who grabbed girl as she got off school bus in Glenview

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Glenview were searching late Monday for a man who tried to kidnap a school-age girl right as she got off a school bus.

At 3:41 p.m., Glenview police were called to Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane, after they learned the girl got off the school bus and an unknown man grabbed her, police said.

The girl and the man both fell to the ground, police said. The girl hit the man, and he ran away, police said.

The man was last seen getting into a sport-utility vehicle and fleeing southeast on Milwaukee Avenue.

Police did not specify the girl's age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.