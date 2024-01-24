Girlfriend of suspect in Joliet, Illinois murders charged with obstruction

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Authorities have filed obstruction of justice charges against the girlfriend of the man suspected of killing eight people in and around Joliet before taking his own life.

Kyleigh Cleveland Singleton, 21, was the girlfriend of 23-year-old Romeo Nance. She is charged with one count of obstructing justice, police said.

Nance is believed to have shot and killed multiple members of his own family in two houses in Joliet on Sunday.

Five people – two girls, Angel Nance, 14; and Alonnah Nance, 16; two women, Alexandria Nance, 20, and Christine Esters, 38; and a 31-year-old man, Joshua Nance – were found dead in one house at 2212 W. Acres Rd., and two people – a 35-year-old man, William Esters II; and a 47-year-old woman, Tameka Nance – were found dead in the other at 2225 W. Acres Rd., according to Evans and the Will County Coroner's office.

Tameka Nance was Romeo Nance's mother, Christine Esters was his aunt, and William Esters was his uncle. Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah, and Angel Nance were Romeo Nance's brother and sisters, respectively.

Police believe Nance went on to shoot a 42-year-old man in the leg Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet. That man, who was taking out groceries from his car at the time, was the only victim to survive the shooting spree.

About 10 minutes later, investigators believe Nance shot and killed 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare at the Pheasant Run Apartments complex in unincorporated Joliet Township on Sunday afternoon. Bakare, who was originally from Nigeria and lived in the U.S. for about three years, was found bleeding on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating the Acres Road homicides, detectives identified Cleveland-Singleton as Nance's girlfriend – and the mother of his 3-year-old son. During the investigation, police did not know where the 3-year-old boy was.

Detectives learned the boy might be with his mother and grandmother in Plainfield, police said. On Monday night, they found the child and Cleveland-Singleton at a home in Plainfield.

Cleveland-Singleton agreed to be taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning, and detectives said she made statements intended to prevent Nance's apprehension and obstruct the investigation, police said.

The Will County State's Attorney's office then approved one count of obstructing justice against Cleveland-Singleton.

Investigators learned Monday that Nance was likely on his way to Texas. Investigators believe at some point while he was in Texas, he pulled into a shopping mall parking lot, where he stole the license plates from another car and put them on the Toyota in an attempt to throw investigators off his trail.

Working with federal authorities and other law enforcement officials in Texas, a helicopter was able to locate Nance's car on Interstate 35. U.S. Marshals followed Nance as he ran from the car and rounded the corner of a gas station in Natalia, Texas.

Officers and federal agents chased Nance, who later shot and killed himself.

The investigation into the case continued late Wednesday. A motive remained unclear as of that time.