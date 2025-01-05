Person of interest in custody after girl, 17, killed in hit-and-run crash in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A person of interest was taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-and-run crash Saturday morning in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said the department received a call for service just before 6 a.m. of a possible personal injury accident at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Madison Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found debris in the middle of the roadway near the intersection.

The victim, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Eunikue Roberson, 17, from Gary, was found lying on the north side of 5th Avenue with extensive injuries. Officers checked on the victim, who showed no signs of life. Fire crews arrived and also checked on the victim, who was then pronounced dead.

Officers also located an electric motorized scooter lying in the roadway. According to witnesses, the vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Investigators from the crash and the Real Time Crime Center began working on the evidence left at the scene of the crash.

A search warrant affidavit was applied for and executed at a residence where the suspect vehicle was seized, and a person of interest was taken into custody.

Police said the case will be presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for formal charges.