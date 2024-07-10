Girl, 15, charged in connection with battering, robbing multiple victims on CTA property

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was charged in connection with battering and robbing multiple people on CTA property earlier this year.

The 15-year-old was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue on the Near South Side.

She was charged with six felonies, including three for robbery and three for aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger.



Police said the teen was identified as an offender who participated in the crimes on the following dates and locations:

Jan. 8 - 0-100 block of E. Roosevelt; 26-year-old woman battered

May 6 - 100 block of W. Cermak; 23-year-old woman battered and robbed

May 11 - 1100 block of W. Thorndale; 34-year-old man battered and robbed

July 4 - 200 block of W. 47th St.; 30-year-old man robbed

The girl was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.