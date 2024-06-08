14-year-old girl charged in connection to 4 violent robberies on CTA property

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was charged with attacking and robbing four people on CTA property last month.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road by members of the Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Mass Transit Team. She was charged with four felony counts of robbery and four felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee.

Police said the girl was identified as one of the offenders who participated in four robberies on CTA property, three of which happened in the same day.

Incident times and locations:

May 6, at 8:30 p.m., in the 100 block of West Cermak Road: Battered and took property from a 23-year-old woman.

May 10, at 12:04 a.m., in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street: Battered and took property from a 22-year-old woman.

May 10, at 2:18 a.m., in the 100 block of West Cermak Road: Battered and took property from a 21-year-old woman.

May 10, at 10:45 p.m., in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street: Battered and took property from a 29-year-old man.

The girl was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was available.