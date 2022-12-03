Watch CBS News
Woman charged with shooting girl, 12, in the neck in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged with shooting a 12-year-old girl in the neck in South Chicago last month.

Telisa Pratt, 28, was arrested Friday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Pullman.

She was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 13, shot and critically wounded the girl in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was walking when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting. 

Pratt was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No Further information was immediately available. 

