12-year-old girl in critrical condition after South Chicago shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the nick in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 89th and South Chicago Avenue.
Police said the girl was walking when someone in a dark colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting.
No one is in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.