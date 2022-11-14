Watch CBS News
12-year-old girl in critrical condition after South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the nick in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 89th and South Chicago Avenue. 

Police said the girl was walking when someone in a dark colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting. 

No one is in custody. 

