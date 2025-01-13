Girl, 10, dies from carbon monoxide exposure in Chicago's Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl is dead and a 12-year-old girl is hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide Monday morning inside an apartment in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 10-year-old was found in the apartment around 5:17 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Gunnison Street after fire crews responded for a hazmat with high carbon monoxide readings of 300 parts per million.

The girl suffered cardiac arrest, according to fire officials. She was taken to Swedish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 12-year-old was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

For reference, the World Health Organization recommends that CO levels indoors be below 9 ppm.

Chicago Fire posted on social media this morning that January is a busy month due to fires and CO-related deaths.

It's not clear if there are working CO detectors inside this home. Police said they are conducting an investigation pending autopsy results.

Residents are reminded to have functioning carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. The fire department calls carbon monoxide the silent killer.