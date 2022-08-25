Gift of Hope to express importance of organ donation within African American Community with flag-raising ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's National Minority Donor Awareness Month, and the mother of an organ donor will raise a flag at Loretto Hospital to inspire others to give the gift of life.

The event will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. at Loretto Hospital, 645 S. Central Ave, in front of the Gift of Hope mural.

The ceremony will include the raising of a 'Gift of Hope' flag presented to Catherine Porter in memory of her 18-year-old son Evan, whose donated organs saved the lives of 25 recipients. She will also share a poem written by Evan, entitled "My Afterglow," describing the legacy he and other organ donors leave the world through the gift of donation.

It's a call to action to help encourage and reassure the African American community about organ and tissue donation.

Marlon Shuck, Vice President of Community Relations and External Affairs at Gift of Hope, says they are working to educate those about the the process -- including registration.

"One of our pillars is education and outreach. We go out to the communities where people are whether they are in play, work, school, home to really disseminate the message about donation, but really to talk about the process of donation," Shuck said.

Shuck's husband also went on to become a donor following a cardiac episode during a bike ride three years ago.

"Anytime you have someone that says yes to donation you are saving and enhancing someone else's life," she said.

Gift of Hope partners with Loretta Hospital to address donation hesitancy within the community by tearing down the myths and misconceptions often associated with organ and tissue donation.

Black Americans are significantly more likely than White Americans to need an organ transplant but are disproportionately represented on the U.S. organ transplant list and underrepresented among organ donors.

Research shows that a greater diversity of donors increases access to transplantation for everyone and long-term survival is greater when the recipient and donor share a similar genetic background.