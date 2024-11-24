Giant balloon in downtown Chicago draws attention to obesity in dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A giant dog-shaped balloon turned up in downtown Chicago Sunday, intended to raise awareness about dog obesity.

The balloon depicts a dog named Waylon—who is so big as to be stuck between the Virgin Hotel and the Hotel Monaco on Wabash Avenue. He is wedged hovering over Haddock Place, a named alley between Wacker Drive and Lake Street.

CBS

The folks at the IAMS pet food company launched the portly pup. IAMS notes that more than 59% of American dogs are overweight.

IAMS said the balloon also featured a QR code that people could scan, taking them to the IAMS Healthy Weight Dog Hub—where they could learn more about the story of Waylon's journey to a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The balloon is just the beginning for IAMS' mission to support better dog health and wellness.