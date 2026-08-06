Giannoulias launches pilot program to make handicap placards easier to obtain in Illinois

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Thursday that he has launched a pilot program to make parking disability placards easier to obtain.

The program follows a new law that allows families caring for children and adults with disabilities to obtain handicap placards more easily. The law allows the Secretary of State's office to issue meter-exempt handicap placards to legal guardians who transport those with disabilities who can't drive themselves.

Before this, disability placards were primarily provided to people with disabilities who drive themselves.

To support the new law and for better customer service, the Secretary of State's office is expanding disability placard services to 14 more DMV facilities in Illinois. Residents may walk in and apply for or renew their handicap placards, and processing times will be reduced for applications that had to be mailed in previously.

"Families caring for children and individuals with disabilities already face enough challenges – accessing parking while transporting a loved one to medical appointments, therapy, school or other essential services should not be an added burden," Giannoulias said in a news release. "This legislation provides meaningful relief for caregivers while making it easier for eligible Illinoisans to obtain the parking placards they need. It's another step toward delivering more accessible, customer-focused services across our state."



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the law expanding handicap placard access, House Bill 4843, into law this past Friday. It took effect immediately.

Meter-exempt placards allow people to park in handicap spaces in parking lots, and also exempt their holders from parking meter fees and time limitations, unless parking is limited to 30 minutes or less.