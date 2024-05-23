Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 58 years for home invasion, sexual assault of 92-year-old woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glendale Heights man will spend 58 years in prison for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman in 2021, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

In January, following two days of deliberations, a jury found 58-year-old Anthony Lane guilty of one count of home invasion and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021, the victim returned home from her dialysis appointment and entered her attached garage. As she turned to close the garage door, she saw an individual, later identified as Lane, standing in her doorway.

When she tried to close the door, Lane forced the door open and pushed her into the home. He then bound the victim's hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, placed her on a bed in her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. Lane fled the scene after the assault.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities identified Lane as a suspect in the case. Addison police arrested him on Dec. 2, 2021, and he remained in DuPage County Jail.

Lane originally faced up to 120 years in prison.

The office said Lane will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will also receive credit for time spent in DuPage County Jail.