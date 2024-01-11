Jury finds Glendale Heights man guilty, charged with home invasion, sexually assaulting elderly woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man charged with breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial on Wednesday.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced after two hours of deliberations, the jury found Anthony Lane guilty of one count of home invasion and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. On Dec. 6, 2021, he was set on bond at $5 million with 10% to apply and has remained in custody.

On Nov. 22, 2021, around 6 p.m., the victim entered her attached garage after returning home from her dialysis appointment. As the victim turned to close the garage door, she saw an individual, later identified as Lane, standing in her doorway, the office said.

While attempting to close the door to her home, Lane forced it open and pushed her into the residence. There, he bound the victim's hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, placed her on a bed in her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her. He fled the home after the assault.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Lane was identified as a suspect in the case following a thorough investigation. He was placed into custody by Addison police and remained in DuPage County Jail since that time.

Attorney Robert Berlin says with the jury's guilty verdict, Lane now faces 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 28, for post-trial motions.