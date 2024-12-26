Watch CBS News
Gas leak at BP refinery in Whiting causes odor in Chicago area

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) — BP responded after a gas leak from one of its small underground supply lines at its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, caused an odor in the Chicago area.

A spokesperson for the refinery said on Thursday that it experienced a release from a pipeline that transports material within its tank field. Crews responded and identified the leak, which has since stopped. Vac trucks were also on-site for cleanup.

The company said additional air monitoring was set up as a precaution, and no elevated readings were detected.

Previous leak in January

A previous leak on Jan. 24 led to an influx of calls to the Village of Tinley Park 911 centers reporting a natural gas odor outside. Suburbs east of Tinley Park also received reports. 

No one was hurt, but some residents in Whiting said they'd experienced headaches because of the sulfur-like smell in January.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

