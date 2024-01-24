Leak from Northwest Indiana oil refinery storage tank causes odor in south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A leak is to blame for the mysterious smell in the south suburbs.

On Wednesday, the Village of Tinley Park reported their 911 centers received calls for a natural gas odor outside. Suburbs east of Tinley Park were also getting reports.

A spokesperson for BP's refinery in Whiting said it experienced a leak from a storage tank in the fields. The leak was stopped and contained at the tank confinement area as of last Friday.

The refinery was said to be operating normally, and no injuries were reported.

BP said it's been using stationary and mobile air monitoring equipment and will continue to do so until contaminated soil and gravel in the containment area is removed.

The company added it's taking other measures to reduce the odor.