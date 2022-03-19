Church Provides Free Gas For Grand Crossing Community As Prices Soar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices continue to soar, but Saturday brought temporary relief for some Chicago drivers as a local church provided free gas to 200 cars in the community in Grand Crossing. And there are more giveaways to come.

After a successful giveaway Thursday, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson plans to donate $1 million in free gas next week all across the metro. But Saturday, New Life Covenant Church wanted to help the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

"I didn't think I was going to make it, and I needed it," said one driver.

"Gas prices are skyrocketing, and we need this, especially in our community," said another.

Everyone CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with said their pockets are hurting.

"This is where it really, really hurts, and that's gasoline," said Anthony Miles, as he got free gas. "For you to get up and go to work for you to make some money. And the pinch has been so tremendous."

From Uber drivers to mobile blood work drivers New Life's Outreach and Community Development team gave away $6,000 worth of gas to 200 drivers.

"Without this blessing today, I don't think I could have went out today to drive, but now I have enough gas to get out and make some extra money. Just making a way out of no way really," said Uber driver Glenn Johnson.

Lura Irvine is a mobile phlebotomist.

"I drive for a living, so I'm going to people's homes on a daily basis," she said. "By the gas being the way it is, it's hard for me to try and make sure I have gas."

The donations came from church members.

"They were able to give us the money in one day. I told them, 'This is the need. This is how much we need.' And they made it happen. So we're grateful for the members that make things like this happen."

Hannah said they planned this November of 2021, way before prices skyrocketed.

"We did not know that the economy would be where it is, but we're so grateful we came at the right time. It's perfect timing," he said.

"I am so excited, it's a blessing. Gas is so high and I'm so grateful," said another driver.

For next Thursday's giveaway, drivers in line at 7 a.m. at 50 participating locations will get $50 in gas until $1 million is exhausted.

The giveaway will not be the first for Wilson, who has run for several political offices, including mayor of Chicago. During his 2018 campaign, he caused some controversy when he handed out money.