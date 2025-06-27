Gary, Indiana, unveils new mural of Jackson 5 honoring city's musical heritage

The city of Gary, Indiana, is celebrating its musical heritage with a new art project.

Officials unveiled a new mural of the Jackson 5, dedicated in the city's Miller Beach neighborhood.

It was at least the second mural in the city paying tribute to the band.

The new mural was created by local artist Felix Maldonado.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said the city plans to create several new public art pieces in Miller Beach in an effort to draw more tourism and development.