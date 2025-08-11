Gary, Indiana fire that destroyed warehouse may have been started with gas

Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Gary, Indiana Sunday may have been started using a gas can.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse near 15th Avenue and Cline Sunday around 2:35 a.m. The business housed at the warehouse makes wooden pallets, which firefighters said served as fuel for the flames.

Embers from the fire quickly spread to a nearby business, destroying more pallets, trailers, forklifts and other equipment.

Fire officials said that as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, a gas canister was discovered near the east entrance of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators said the discovery of the gas can and the timing of the fire are both part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.