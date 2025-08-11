Watch CBS News
Gary, Indiana fire that destroyed warehouse may have been started with gas

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Gary, Indiana Sunday may have been started using a gas can.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse near 15th Avenue and Cline Sunday around 2:35 a.m. The business housed at the warehouse makes wooden pallets, which firefighters said served as fuel for the flames.

Embers from the fire quickly spread to a nearby business, destroying more pallets, trailers, forklifts and other equipment.

Fire officials said that as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, a gas canister was discovered near the east entrance of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators said the discovery of the gas can and the timing of the fire are both part of the investigation, which remains ongoing. 

