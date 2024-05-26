2 people grazed by bullets in gang-related shooting in Prospect Heights, police say

The video above is from an earlier report.

Prospect Heights, Ill (CBS) — Two people were hurt after a gang-related shooting in Prospect Heights early Sunday morning.

Prospect Heights police said just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express after a worker called 911. They told police that a person was shot and was inside the lobby, and at least 10 gunshots were heard before the victim ran inside.

Police say that earlier in the evening, the victims, who are known gang associates, were in the 500-800 block of Piper Lane drinking alcoholic beverages. One of the two started shouting negative statements about another gang that spread to other members.

The two were approached by unknown gang members and were told to leave the area or "There will be problems," according to police.

The two left the area and went to the Fry the Coop parking lot, 580 N Milwaukee Ave, where they continued drinking. That's when an unknown gunman dressed in dark clothing fired eight shots from a handgun.

Both victims were grazed in the shooting — one in the left forearm and the other in the stomach and forearm.

One victim was treated and released near the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police said a total of four people were at the scene at the time of the shooting. Two of them were innocent out-of-state bystanders who met the victims on Milwaukee Avenue. They agreed to share drinks with the victims and followed them to the parking lot, where the shots were fired moments later.

No arrests were made, and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The PHPD will update on the incident when more information becomes available.

Anyone with additional information can contact Deputy Chief Milo Derman at 847-398-5511, extension # 136.