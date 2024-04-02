Funnel cloud seen in Kankakee County, Illinois as storms pass south of Chicago

UNION HILL, Ill. (CBS) -- A funnel cloud was spotted in Kankakee County Tuesday afternoon during a powerful storm that swept to the south of the Chicago area.

The funnel cloud was seen in Union Hill, about 15 miles west of Kankakee. It was captured on video amid pounding rain.

Jeremy Rutan

It has not yet been determined whether the funnel cloud was a confirmed tornado, or if there was any damage left behind.

Just 30 miles northeast in Manteno, more storm damage was seen. A photo posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed what appeared to be a smashed barn or shed – as well as downed power lines.

Showers were seen in the more immediate Chicago area Tuesday, but there was no severe weather. However, a special marine warning has been issued for the entire Chicago area Lake Michigan shoreline – from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City. Open water on Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City and out to mid-lake is also under the warning.

Waterspouts and wind gusts of up to 40 knots were a concern with the showers Tuesday.

Wet snow is coming to the Chicago area Wednesday, with light accumulations for most areas – but higher totals of up to 4 inches likely in the northwest suburbs.

A winter weather advisory effect is in effect for DeKalb and McHenry counties through noon Wednesday.