Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for areas near Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Weather Alert begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, and there's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for DeKalb and McHenry County.

Snow showers for Tuesday night will become more widespread by Wednesday morning.

A rain and snow mix will increase Tuesday night; widespread wet snow is forecast for Wednesday.

Light accumulations are likely, with the exception of northwestern suburbs where higher totals are possible. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are likely across parts of McHenry and Dekalb County.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s, with strong winds gusting near 40 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

After some lingering snow and rain showers Thursday, drier weather returns Thursday evening through Saturday as high pressure builds over the region. 

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Friday and Saturday, and 60s by Monday. Rain chances will increase again from Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing. Low 34. 

Wednesday: Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy and colder. High 39.

Thursday: Lingering rain and snow chances early. High 42.

Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday for McHenry and DeKalb County. Snowfall amounts of two inches or more will be possible.   

