Watch CBS News
Weather

Wet snow coming to Chicago area Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain turns to snow overnight in Chicago area
Rain turns to snow overnight in Chicago area 02:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rain and snow mix will increase Tuesday night; widespread wet snow is forecast for Wednesday.

Light accumulations are likely, with the exception of northwestern suburbs where higher totals are possible. 

alert-1.png
CBS

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are possible across parts of McHenry and Dekalb County. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 30s, with strong winds gusting near 40 mph tonight and Wednesday. 

wed-7am-1.png
CBS

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

wednesday-1.png
CBS

After some lingering snow and rain showers Thursday, drier weather returns Thursday evening through Saturday as high pressure builds over the region. 

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Friday and Saturday and 60s by Monday. Rain chances will increase again from Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow developing. Low 34. 

Wednesday: Snow in the morning, rain, and snow in the afternoon. Breezy and colder. High 39.

Thursday: Lingering rain and snow chances early. High 42.

7-day-forecast-pm-21.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 6:31 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.