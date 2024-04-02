Wet snow coming to Chicago area Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rain and snow mix will increase Tuesday night; widespread wet snow is forecast for Wednesday.

Light accumulations are likely, with the exception of northwestern suburbs where higher totals are possible.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are possible across parts of McHenry and Dekalb County. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 30s, with strong winds gusting near 40 mph tonight and Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

After some lingering snow and rain showers Thursday, drier weather returns Thursday evening through Saturday as high pressure builds over the region.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Friday and Saturday and 60s by Monday. Rain chances will increase again from Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow developing. Low 34.

Wednesday: Snow in the morning, rain, and snow in the afternoon. Breezy and colder. High 39.

Thursday: Lingering rain and snow chances early. High 42.

