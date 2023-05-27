Funeral scheduled for Kane County Sheriff's K9 Hudson

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for the police K9 killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Kane County Sheriff's K9 Hudson was killed in the line of duty Wednesday after a carjacking led to a police chase, crash and gunfire near the border of Geneva and Batavia. The ssupect in the incident was also killed.

Hudson will receive a full honor police funeral set for Thursday, June 1, at Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove. Guests should enter through door 16 on the south side of the school, according to a release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The service begins at 11 a.m. with a public walkthrough. A police K9 walkthrough will follow at 11:30 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a police walkthrough. Funeral services will begin following the walkthroughs.

Hudson was a Dutch Shepherd and was born in 2018. He was sworn into police duty on October 16, 2020.

He helped track more than 100 criminal offenders and missing persons in his short career, police said. He was also responsible for apprehending several violent offenders and helped locate numerous items for evidence.

Hudson also helped the Kane County Sheriff's Office and several federal law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in the detection and seizure of more than 100 kilograms of illicit narcotics and the seizure of more than $5 million determined to be proceeds from illicit activities.

Police also note it is impossible to determine how many times Hudson's mere presence prevented violence. "He served with honor, pride, and unwavering bravery and will surely be missed," police said.