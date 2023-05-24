Watch CBS News
Local News

Serious crash in Batavia shuts down intersection

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Serious crash in Batavia shuts down intersection
Serious crash in Batavia shuts down intersection 01:55

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) – A car crash shut down the intersection at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Batavia late Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where several emergency vehicles responded. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported that shots were fired at the scene as there were evidence markers on the ground near the crash. Multiple ambulances were also visible as well as an armored vehicle.

Kane County Sheriff's police asked the public to avoid the area because of "two current ongoing investigations."

Police said a news conference would be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with preliminary information on the incident.

This is a developing story.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.