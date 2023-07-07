Fundraiser for Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts happening this weekend

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's been one year since the highland park parade shooting.

This weekend, the community is coming together again to help one of the youngest survivors.

Nine-year-old Cooper Roberts was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.

On Saturday, the National Wrestling Alliance President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is hosting a family-friendly wrestling charity event to help with his medical needs.

You can give money through donations, a raffle, or through sponsorships.

All the proceeds will go to Cooper's family to help with his care.