Fundraiser for Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts happening this weekend
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's been one year since the highland park parade shooting.
This weekend, the community is coming together again to help one of the youngest survivors.
Nine-year-old Cooper Roberts was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.
On Saturday, the National Wrestling Alliance President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is hosting a family-friendly wrestling charity event to help with his medical needs.
You can give money through donations, a raffle, or through sponsorships.
All the proceeds will go to Cooper's family to help with his care.
