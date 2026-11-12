New mural transforms Fulton Street viaduct on Near West Side of Chicago

A new mural was unveiled on Thursday on Chicago's Near West Side, bringing color and history to an often overlooked corridor.

Local leaders and artists unveiled the mural on the Fulton Street viaduct at the corner of Fulton Street, Clinton Street, and Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop neighborhood.

It highlights Chicago history, honoring labor activist Lucy Parsons, early settlers Kitihawa and Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, and DJ and house music icon Frankie Knuckles.

Organizers said the mural is meant to bring new meaning to a space with a history of crime and violence.