Frozen shrimp sold at Illinois Jewel-Osco stores recalled for radioactive contamination

Some brands of frozen shrimp sold at Illinois Jewel-Osco stores are being recalled because of possible exposure to a radioactive contaminant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Direct Source Seafood LLC in Bellevue, Washington, issued the recall Friday for approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp imported from Indonesia. The shrimp, which was sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands, may have been prepared, packed or held in unsanitary conditions in which they may have been contaminated by cesium-137.

Cesium-137, or Cs-137, is a manmade radioisotope of cesium. While its presence in trace amounts is widespread, it can also be present at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised or produced in areas that have environmental contamination, the FDA said. Over time, longer term repeated low-dose exposure to Cs-137 could increase the risk of cancer.

The shrimp sold in Illinois were sold under the Waterfront Bistro brand, at Jewel-Osco stores on or after June 30, 2025.

The FDA said no illnesses have yet been reported. If you have any of the recalled shrimp, you should dispose of it or return it to the store from which you purchased the shrimp for a refund. The FDA warns not to consume this product.

Earlier this year, Walmart recalled Great Value shrimp after warnings it too may have been contaminated with Cs-137.