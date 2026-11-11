Frontier flight from Denver to Detroit diverted to Chicago O'Hare Airport after lavatory leak floods cabin

A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Detroit was diverted to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday after a leaking lavatory sink flooded the main cabin, according to air traffic control radio audio.

Frontier flight 3655 left Denver International Airport shortly after 10:15 a.m. and was headed to Detroit Metro Airport when it diverted.

In the audio, the pilot declared an emergency after the sink at the front of the plane began leaking and so much water spilled out that it flooded the main cabin. The pilot requested to land at O'Hare and was given permission.

No injuries have been reported. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Frontier Airlines for more information.