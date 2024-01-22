Freezing drizzle covers the Chicago area and northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Occasional freezing drizzle is possible through early evening, then a chance for freezing rain increases by late Monday evening.

Freezing rain is likely overnight, resulting in slippery roads (especially side streets and untreated roads,) sidewalks, and driveways for Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Ice amounts will be up to a quarter of an inch of accumulation, but perhaps as high as 0.30" in the southern suburbs. Snow is possible in parts of McHenry and Lake (IL) County by morning, allowing for a couple of inches of accumulation of snowfall.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve on Tuesday starting late morning as temperatures rise above freezing. Areas of fog develop Tuesday evening. Some of the fo could be dense through Wednesday morning. Rain and highs around 40 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Increasing areas of freezing drizzle and rain this evening, then freezing rain likely overnight. Low 31°

TUESDAY: Morning freezing rain, snow to the north near the Wisconsin state line, then showers possible in the afternoon. High 35°

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, then showers likely. High 38°

